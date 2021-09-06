After the Capitol riots, Americans emailed Vice President Mike Pence and other officials, requesting that Trump be removed from office.

According to newly revealed emails, members of the public pressured members of former President Donald Trump’s cabinet to remove him from office in the aftermath of the Capitol incident.

Following the January 6 insurgency, Trump came under fire from both Democrats and Republicans for inciting the conduct by spreading the narrative that the election was stolen from him. The House of Representatives passed a resolution calling former Vice President Mike Pence to utilize the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office and appoint him as interim president until President Joe Biden takes office.

Members of Congress were not the only ones urging the cabinet to take action against Trump. Emails obtained during a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request revealed that citizens had also submitted the request. Two of the emails, sent to Pence, former Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, and Trump’s cabinet in general, were revealed on Twitter by NBC’s Scott MacFarlane.

According to one email, “President Trump has spent months instigating these events through his anti-democratic rhetoric and actions.” “This is not the time for half-measures or indecisiveness. It is past time for patriots to rise up and preserve the rule of law and the Constitution.”

Another email stated that the cabinet ministers and members of Congress who got the email were unlikely to “attach any importance” to their views. The author, on the other hand, cited widespread outrage at the Capitol violence, citing statements from former President George W. Bush and Republican members of Congress.

“When the vice president and the entire Congress must be concealed to be safe from the actions of the president of the United States, it is time to remove the president from office permanently and completely,” the email stated. “I implore you to do all in your power right away to achieve that, whether through the 25th Amendment or impeachment.”

Only Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, voted in favor of the resolution encouraging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, something the former vice president has stated he will not do.

Pence praised Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s leadership in a letter dated January 6, saying it demonstrated to Americans that “unity is still achievable in Congress when.” This is a condensed version of the information.