After the bull escapes the ring and is killed by a resident, a Spanish official calls for an end to the shows.

After an animal escaped over the weekend and allegedly gored two people before being hit by a car, Sergio Torres, the head of the Spanish government’s directorate general for animal protection, recommends stopping shows that utilize bulls for amusement.

Campanito, a bull, fled a ring in Brihuega late Saturday night during a concurso de recortadores, in which contestants compete to prove they’re the bravest by executing jumps and other acrobatics. A local person repeatedly struck the bull with a car, killing it, in a move praised by some for averting calamity and condemned by others for exposing the animals’ abuse.

Torres called the images from Brihuega, a small town in the Guadalajara province, “shameful” and “terrible,” and questioned why the concurso de recortadores is considered art, saying it should be “harshly sanctioned.” He also supported efforts to “eliminate these shows” so they “do not continue to be the shame of our country.” Is this a work of art? It is necessary to sancionar deeply and, without a doubt, advance in order to eliminate these spectacles and ensure that our country does not become the laughingstock of the world. https://t.co/erpxN7t0XI — Sergio Torres (@SergioGaTorres) August 8, 2021 Torres tweeted an article on the occurrence from El Diario, which featured video footage of the bull being hit. The driver appeared to accelerate before slamming into the bull from behind, according to the video.

The video was also shared on social media by the Animalist Party Against Mistreatment of Animals (PACMA), a Spanish political party, which described the photos as “awful.” PACMA said it was working on a complaint and vowed to fight to hold those guilty accountable.

An worldwide animal rights organization, AnimaNaturalis, intends to submit a complaint as well. According to The Guardian, two individuals were injured by the bull and had to be taken to the hospital. The organization's director in Spain, Ada Gascón, said the "imperfect" regulation will be enforced "to the last repercussions." Officers identified the vehicle's driver, but no one has been charged and no arrests have been made, according to Spain's Guardia Civil. The case is still open, and officers are trying to figure out what happened.