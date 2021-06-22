After the body of a mother of two is discovered, a murder investigation is launched. Brittany Wicklein was discovered on the side of the road, burning.

The body of a mother of two was discovered burning on the side of the road in Georgia last week, prompting a homicide inquiry.

Brittany Wicklein, 31, was last seen getting into a vehicle in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta on Thursday, according to WXIA-TV.

Authorities in South Fulton responded to a call about a fire on the side of Jones Road early Friday morning. Officers uncovered human remains when they arrived at around 4.30 a.m. local time.

Wicklein’s remains were eventually confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Demetrius Scott wrote on a GoFundMe campaign put up to cover the costs of Brittany’s burial and support her two children, “Our sister, Brittany, was sadly murdered on June 18th.”

Wicklein was kidnapped and murdered outside her family’s home, according to the post.

“Brittany was the family’s sole breadwinner,” Scott wrote, adding that she was also “a guardian and hero to her children.”

“We will continue this campaign so that Brittany’s family can pay for her burial expenses as well as assist them in relocating her from Atlanta to Indiana,” said the group.

Wicklein and her children had relocated to Atlanta from Indiana in search of a better life, according to WXIA-TV. They were staying with her aunt, Melba Scott. She was a medical professional who enjoyed music and dancing.

“She was a gregarious young lady. She was a wonderful person. She was young, she was full of life, she gave it all,” Melba Scott told the station. “I wish I could turn back the clocks because I wish I could protect her.”

Wicklein’s death came just days after another incident, in which human remains were found in similar circumstances in South Fulton. Police discovered those remains after responding to a vehicle fire in the 4100 block of Union Road on June 12.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, preliminary investigations revealed both cases originated in the city of Atlanta’s jurisdiction, and that officers are working with the Atlanta Police Department on the investigations.

“The investigations are ongoing and limited information is available to be released at this time,” South Fulton police said in a news release.

The South Fulton Police Department, the. This is a brief summary.