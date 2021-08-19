After the arrest of a suspected domestic terrorist in Washington, D.C., Mo Brooks said, “I understand citizenry anger.”

After a man claimed to have a bomb in his truck parked outside the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, GOP Representative Mo Brooks said he understands “citizenry fury.”

Floyd Roy Roseberry, 49, has been identified as the culprit who was apprehended. As he went to the Library of Congress in the morning, he allegedly posted several recordings to his social media sites. The phrase “F***ing revolution starts today, Joe Biden” appear in one film, implying resistance to the current administration.

On Thursday afternoon, Brooks, a fervent fan of former President Donald Trump, issued a statement on the incident.

“I understand the fury at totalitarian Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom, and the fundamental fabric of American society, even though this terrorist’s purpose is not yet publicly known,” the Alabama lawmaker added.

pic.twitter.com/yCuTNTbJyP My response to the Capitol bomb threat: pic.twitter.com/yCuTNTbJyP

August 19, 2021 — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks)

“Patriotic Americans must fight back in the elections of 2022 and 2024 to halt Socialism’s march. Brooks stated, “I strongly encourage patriotic Americans to do just that more than ever before,” adding that the country’s “future is at jeopardy.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.