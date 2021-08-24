After the Americans leave, a female Afghan journalist believes the country must be able to stand on its own.

Sediqa Rezaei, an Afghan female journalist, urged for Afghans to stand up for their nation and expressed optimism that if the Taliban returned Afghanistan to the 1990s, when it was ruled by a rigid version of Sharia law, they would wage a physical fight.

After two decades and billions of dollars, American troops withdrew from Afghanistan, and the country was rapidly taken over by the Taliban, drawing international condemnation. President Joe Biden defended his policy, condemning the Afghan army for failing to repel Taliban forces, demonstrating that the outcome would have remained the same whether troops stayed for another year or five.

Although Afghans are “confused and upset” by what happened after the Americans left, Rezaei told This website that Afghanistan can’t rely on other countries’ usual support. She stated that Afghanistan must fight for its own future, and she urged Afghans to stand up to the Taliban in order to send a message to the rest of the world that the Taliban’s takeover is not in accordance with the wishes of the people.

Protests have erupted irregularly around the country, and some individuals are willing to put their lives on the line to defy the Taliban’s control. The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFchief )’s of foreign affairs, Ali Nazary, told the BBC that he had “thousands of forces” ready for the resistance, though the BBC was unable to verify the number of people eager to take up guns.

The NRF was founded by Ahmad Massoud as a way for him to continue on his father’s legacy, Ahmad Shah Massoud. His father, renowned as the Lion of Panjshir for successfully defending the region during the Soviet-Afghan War, led a strong resistance against the Taliban until he was slain by Al-Qaeda just days before the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Massoud, 32, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post that mujahideen militants are “ready to once again take on the Taliban.” Afghan residents and former Army members who were “disgusted” by their superiors’ surrender, he added, are among the resistance.

Despite stockpiling ammo and weapons in the hopes of reclaiming power in Afghanistan, the 32-year-old claims they lack the ability to beat the Taliban.