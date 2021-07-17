After the ‘America First’ rally in Riverside, California was canceled, Matt Gaetz hinted at a lawsuit.

Matt Gaetz hinted to a lawsuit after the ‘America First’ demonstration in Riverside, California was canceled.

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, said he and fellow GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, plan to launch a lawsuit after their “America First” event in Riverside, California was canceled.

The event, which was set for 6 p.m., was canceled, according to a press release from the city. On Saturday, the event will not take place at the Riverside Convention Center due to “widespread opposition” from the public. Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson called the event “divisive” and praised Raincross Hospitality Corp. for choosing to manage the convention center under a local contract.

These quotes will serve as good evidence in the lawsuit that @RepMTG and I intend to pursue.

Meanwhile, pay us a visit at our new location today.

To sign up, go to https://t.co/i6hvga79kU. https://t.co/jGeup9oZ1Z

Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) on July 17, 2021

Gaetz claimed on Saturday, retweeting images of the city’s press release received by a journalist, that “these remarks will make wonderful exhibits in the lawsuit @RepMTG and I will be filing.”

The Florida congressman then urged supporters to sign up for the rally’s new location in Anaheim, California.”

Gaetz tweeted, “In the meantime, join us today at our alternate location,” with a link to a sign-up website for supporters.

In an earlier tweet, Gaetz wrote, “The Woketopians are this afraid of a dose of #AmericaFirst in California.” The demonstration is still going on! ”

In a news release, Riverside’s mayor and mayor pro tem welcomed the city’s decision to cancel the right-wing demonstration.

“I know this was a contentious topic in our town, and I am happy it has been handled,” Mayor Dawson said. “I appreciate Raincross Hospitality Corp. for making this decision.”

Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plascencia remarked, “Riverside is a diverse and welcoming city, so knowing that this event will not take place is gratifying.” “I’m shocked we’ve made it this far because these speakers are the antithesis of everything Riverside stands for.”

Meanwhile, Greene claimed that “extreme communists” tried to destroy the Riverside rally.

The Democratic Party is a hate-filled organization.

They planned to attack, threaten, and harass every venue we had booked for an America First gathering in California. The following is a condensed version of the data.