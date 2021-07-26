After the ‘Ambush,’ Tucker Carlson’s advice to confront strangers wearing masks resurfaces.

After a video incident between Carlson and a client at an outdoor goods store was released on Instagram this spring, Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s call for Americans to confront mask-wearing individuals has reappeared.

Dan Bailey, who is seen in the video telling Carlson, “You are the worst human being,” posted it.

Bailey captioned the video, “It’s not every day you get to tell someone they’re the worst person in the world and genuinely mean it.” “With vaccine misinformation, he has murdered more people, he has backed extreme racism, he is a fascist, and he does more to tear this country apart than anyone who proclaims themselves an American.”

On July 23, Bailey and Carlson had an altercation at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company in Livingston, Montana. The store issued a statement clarifying that the Dan Bailey in the video was not the same person who was named after the store.

“It just so happened that the person who contacted Mr. Carlson was a local resident named Dan Bailey. This individual has no ties to our company other than the fact that he bears the same name as our founder, who died in 1982,” according to the store’s statement.

The store went on to say, “To be clear, we serve every customer equally and respectfully.” “As with all of our customers, our staff was professional and kind to Mr. Carlson.”

A Fox News representative stated Bailey’s actions were “absolutely reprehensible” when reached for comment.

“Ambushing Tucker Carlson while he is at a supermarket with his family is completely reprehensible – no public figure, regardless of their political party or beliefs, should be harassed merely because another point of view is intolerable,” the spokesperson said.

Meghan McCain attacked Bailey for addressing Carlson in a tweet sent out Monday morning.

“You’re a hypocrite and have completely lost the plot if you think accosting a public figure while they’re shopping for fishing gear with their family on vacation accomplishes anything or changes anyone’s hearts or minds,” the conservative pundit and daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain tweeted.

Bailey’s criticisms reignited online debate over Carlson’s April comments about wearing a mask in public. On April 26, during Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson encouraged Americans to. This is a condensed version of the information.