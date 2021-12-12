After the Amazon deaths in the tornado, Jeff Bezos was chastised for making a ‘heartbroken’ remark.

The spacecraft’s owner published an emotional message mourning the loss of his employees in a tornado earlier that morning, nine hours after Blue Origin sent another plane to the edge of space and back with a safe landing.

And Jeff Bezos, the Amazon boss whose business lost six employees in the violent storm that slammed across southern and midwestern states late Friday night and into Saturday morning, received a social media barrage.

An Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, just east of St. Louis, was ripped apart by the storm, which produced an estimated 38 tornadoes. According to the most recent reports on Saturday, six people were killed when the warehouse collapsed. Another person was evacuated to a local hospital, while 45 others were able to safely exit the building.

From northern Arkansas to Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and other parts of the Missouri Valley, the tremendous storm inflicted destruction. The death toll is projected to exceed 100, with the majority of the victims hailing from western Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin launched six passengers into space on Saturday morning in Texas. The 60-minute flight took four paying passengers, including ex-NFL star Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, whose father was legendary astronaut Alan Shepard, to the edge of space before safely parachuting down to Earth.

According to Blue Origin, which is owned by Bezos, Strahan and Shepard Churchley were “honorary guests.”

The flight left Texas at roughly 9 a.m. CT. In barely ten minutes, it flew 60 miles above the planet at supersonic speed. Then it gradually dropped, landing at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. ET).

After a long day of festivities that included the arrival of Blue Origin, the Army-Navy game, the Heisman Trophy presentation, and the mounting body count from the devastating storm, Bezos wrote a tweet at 8:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, expressing his heartbreak over his workers’ deaths in the storm.

“The breaking news from Edwardsville is heartbreaking. “We’re heartbroken about the death of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones,” Bezos wrote on Twitter. “Everyone in Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to helping them and will be there for them during this difficult time.” We express our heartfelt gratitude. This is a condensed version of the information.