After the alleged mercy killing of her best friend, a 76-year-old woman has been charged with murder.

An elderly woman in Bakersfield, California, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a long-time friend, in what some say was a case of mercy-killing, a complicating aspect that underscores the growing debate over, and support for, choices such as medically-assisted dying.

On Tuesday, Sandra Bonertz, 76, appeared in Kern County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge. When officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were called to their retirement complex on Sunday morning, they discovered her roommate, who was only identified as “Winnie” in media accounts.

Authorities discovered the woman’s body near Bonertz, who was still in possession of the probable murder weapon, a gun, according to Bakersfield.com. The death, according to police, occurred sometime Saturday night.

According to a police statement received by Bakersfield.com, Bonertz has been “extremely cooperative with the inquiry.” That following day, she was arrested and brought to Kern County Jail.

Bonertz, who was described by the news site as having a “shock of white hair and grandmotherly manner,” reportedly needed to wear a portable headset to hear Judge Michael Bush since she couldn’t hear the proceedings.

Bonertz will be detained in custody without bail until her hearing next month.

However, claims made to news outlets by a lady claiming to be acquaintances with both Bonertz and Winnie complicate an otherwise easy case.

Cheryl Sperry arrived at the arraignment, according to BakersfieldNow, “to encourage Sandy and to let her know someone was on her side.”

Sperry explained, “They were the dearest of friends.” “They never fought and did everything for each other. I’m sure there was no rage or anything like that.”

She went on to say that she believes Winnie directed Bonertz to carry out the alleged crime. “I believe Winnie urged her to kill her,” she claimed. She had repeatedly stated in front of me that if I ever lost my ability to walk, please kill me. Winnie and Sandy were both in a car accident a month ago, and Winnie shattered her ankle, rendering her unable to walk and preventing her from seeing a doctor.”

"Getting into a doctor these days takes three months, and she was terribly uncomfortable," she added. I spoke with them on Thursday, and she was depressed.