After the 2021 elections, Republicans’ chances of retaking control of the House and Senate improve.

Following a good showing in Tuesday’s elections, bookmakers say the Republican Party’s chances of gaining control of Congress have strengthened.

According to betting aggregate US-Bookies, the GOP is presently the favorite to gain the majority of seats in the United States House of Representatives during next year’s midterm elections, with chances of 2/9 (81.8 percent) of winning the chamber.

That’s an improvement above the party’s odds of 2/5, or 71.4 percent, in mid-October.

Republicans’ chances of winning the Senate increased from 5/6, or 54.5 percent, to 9/20, or 69 percent.

“Pollsters overestimated Republican voters once again in the recent governor races in New Jersey and Virginia,” a US-Bookies spokeswoman stated in a statement. “It’s hardly surprising that the bookies are growing more confident in the GOP winning majority control of Congress in 2022, given the results of these elections.” On Election Day, Democrats, who now have a majority on Capitol Hill, received poor results across the country.

Republicans won key posts in Virginia, a state that gave President Joe Biden a ten-point victory over Donald Trump in his 2020 presidential campaign.

Glenn Youngkin, the new governor of Virginia, defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe by two percentage points. As Republicans gained a trifecta in the commonwealth, Winsome Sears will be the state’s first female and first woman of color in the role of lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares will serve as attorney general.

Long Island, New York, and statewide judicial races in Pennsylvania were also struck by a red wave. The GOP also won a 10-0 majority on the Newark City Council in New Jersey.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, a Democrat, was re-elected after a tighter-than-expected campaign against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy won by less than 1% of the vote over Ciattarelli.

Stephen Sweeney, a Democratic state senator, lost his long-held seat to a political rookie. Sweeney was defeated by Republican Edward Durr by almost 2,000 votes. Durr only paid a few thousand dollars to get Sweeney fired.

The Democratic Party’s odds of keeping their majority in the House and Senate after the 2022 midterm elections have gotten worse, according to bookmakers.

The party’s chances of gaining House majority control are at 18/5, or 21.7 percent. In the Senate, their chances are slightly better, at 15/8 (or 34.8 percent).

