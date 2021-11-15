After the 2020 Census, a Missouri town with 82 residents will no longer be considered a US population center.

The United States Census Bureau will declare the location of the new “heart” of the country on Tuesday, with an expert predicting the Missouri Ozarks.

Following the census every ten years, the organization announces a new population distribution center. According to the Associated Press, the population center has been in Missouri since 1980 and is unlikely to shift this year.

The most likely location, according to Alex Zakrewsky, the lead urban planner for Middlesex County, New Jersey, is somewhere in Wright County, Missouri.

A decade ago, Zakrewsky correctly predicted the current center: Pla