After the 1/6 Commission question, a reporter was removed from Kevin McCarthy’s press conference: video

On Thursday, four police officers allegedly “dragged” a reporter from a press conference after he questioned Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about his opposition to a January 6th commission.

Journalist Grant Stern shared a 55-second point-of-video of McCarthy speaking to a room of reporters during a press conference in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, on Twitter on Thursday. McCarthy condemns Cuban police officers’ “oppression of civilians picked up on the streets.” “That isn’t the United States of America. When Stern’s voice can be heard loudly interjecting, he exclaims, “That’s not what we stand for.”

I tried to ask @GOPLeader McCarthy a question after he complained about Cuban cops arresting people on the street.

Why is he opposed to the #January6thCommission, which is bipartisan?

Four cops were dispatched by a Congressional employee to pick me up and haul me out of the room.

I persisted in asking the question. pic.twitter.com/HDqrhvARaC

Grant Stern (@grantstern) is completely vaccinated as of August 5, 2021.

“Minority leader, you claimed that the Cuban revolution of 1960 resulted in despotism. Stern continues, “And I’m asking you a question,” as the camera shakes and he appears to be dragged backward. McCarthy lowers his gaze, turning away from the reporter.

“It’s not a partisan issue,” Stern says, “so, sir, why are you opposed to the January 6 Commission?” “Sir, why are you opposed to the January 6 Commission?”

Stern appears to have been removed from the room through the rear door by the time he finishes the question. Stern claims that four cops grabbed him and hauled him away.

“I tried to ask @GOPLeader McCarthy a question after he decried Cuban police picking up people in the streets,” Stern stated in a tweet posted Thursday afternoon. Why is he opposed to the #January6thCommission, which is bipartisan? Four cops were dispatched by a Congressional employee to pick me up and haul me out of the room. “I asked the question anyway.”

As goons escorted me out of that news conference, you said nothing. Was it a member of your team? https://t.co/gqAIzKd6vD

Grant Stern (@grantstern) is completely vaccinated as of August 5, 2021.

Some are now wondering if McCarthy’s actions could be construed as a violation of his First Amendment rights. Jon Cooper, a former campaign manager for both Joe Biden and Barack Obama, wrote on Twitter, “My. This is a condensed version of the information.