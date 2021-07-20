After Texas Democrats gathered, Pelosi’s vaccinated staffers and the White House tested positive for COVID.

According to sources, a White House staffer and a member of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both of the employees had been immunized. According to Axios, the staff members are showing moderate signs of the illness. While the vaccine does not completely stop a person from contracting COVID-19 and transmitting it, it helps reduce the severity of symptoms if they do.

“We know there may be breakout cases,” a White House insider told Axios. “However, as this example indicates, outbreaks among vaccinated individuals are often mild.”

When the delegation flew to Washington, D.C. last week to block Texas Republicans from enacting stricter voting restrictions, a member of Pelosi’s staff guided the group of Texas Democrats through the U.S. Capitol. Six Texas legislators have since tested positive for COVID-19, despite the fact that they were all vaccinated against the virus.

On Wednesday, both the worker and the White House official attended a rooftop reception at the Hotel Eaton in D.C. According to Axios, neither of them had any recent, intimate contact with Pelosi or President Joe Biden.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff, verified to This Website that Pelosi had not spoken to the staff member. Hammill did not name the individual, but he did say he was a fully vaccinated senior spokesperson in the Speaker’s Press Office.

“With the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test,” Hammill said in a statement, the entire Press Office is working remotely today. “We will continue to closely follow the advice of the Office of Attending Physician.”

The official tested positive off-campus, according to Axios, and is awaiting the results of a PCR test in accordance with the White House’s COVID-19 protocols.

“With regular testing, the White House is prepared for breakthrough instances. This is just another example of the COVID-19 vaccinations’ effectiveness in preventing serious illness or hospitalization. An official remarked, “We wish our colleague a swift recovery.”

The White House Medical Unit also tracked down the official and determined that he or she had not communicated with White House officials or the president since testing positive.

