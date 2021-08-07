After Team USA’s Gold Medal Win, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Address Team USA’s Doubters.

Following their team’s victory in the Olympic final in Tokyo, two stars of the United States men’s basketball team relished the opportunity to respond to their detractors.

The United States’ 87-82 triumph over France came after weeks of speculation in the media about whether American supremacy in Olympic basketball was fading.

This came after Team USA lost exhibition matches to Nigeria and Australia, as well as their Olympic opener against France on July 25, their first loss since 2004.

Kevin Durant took to Instagram Live to yell at the skeptics after avenging France in the rematch on Saturday at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.

“They had some power rankings out there,” says the narrator. We were ranked fourth, behind Slovenia. In a video released by Complex Sports, he remarked, “Come on, man.”

“Are you serious when you say they’re catching up to us?” You think this ability is unrivaled?”

“Shoutout to everybody that won this gold, everybody who pitched in and helped out,” concluded the Brooklyn Nets forward, who led the United States to victory. We’re headed to the press conference, but I had to get something off my chest right now.”

During the Instagram Live, Durant was joined by Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, who called out ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who had expressed doubts about Team USA’s chances before the games.

“You talk a lot of crap, Kendrick Perkins. “There are a lot of s,” Green replied. “Pretend you’re an American.”

Green mentioned Perkins again during the post-match press conference when asked if this year’s gold medal was more satisfying than the one he won in 2016.

“Somebody needs to teach these folks some loyalty,” Green remarked, according to the Los Angeles Times, adding, “how about you root for your country.”

Perkins, for one, praised Green and his teammates on Twitter, writing: “Hell Yeah!!! Congratulations to Team USA Men’s Basketball for winning the Gold Medal!

“We have faith in Kevin Durant. Jrue Holiday has had an incredible four-month run, earning an NBA Championship and a Gold Medal!!!”

Perkins has been contacted by this website via ESPN for comment.

Durant reacted on Team USA’s fourth consecutive gold, and his third in a row, at the news conference.

“This one makes me happy since we. This is a condensed version of the information.