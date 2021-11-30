After tasting pumpkin pie for the first time, a young boy experiences the ‘Holy Spirit.’

Festive meals such as stuffing, cranberry sauce, various casseroles, turkey, and, of course, the typical dessert selection are on the menu now that the holiday season is in full swing.

Most Thanksgiving dinner tables include pumpkin pie, but for one child, it was his first taste of the delicious dessert following his first Thanksgiving.

Tia Dunham, mother of Kasiah, posted a video to her TikTok profile @tia.dunham, in which she captured her son’s reaction.

In the on-screen caption, she said, “When you sample pumpkin pie for the first time.”

The youngster, who is reported to be nine months old, furrows his brow at first as a hand feeds him the pie on a spoon in his highchair.

A smile forms across his face as the sweet concoction sweeps across his taste buds, and he rolls his eyes back. As he savors the pie, he balls his hands into little fists and begins to shake.

“My boy ain’t know what to do,” Dunham captioned the video, which can be viewed here.

People found Kasiah’s genuine reaction humorous, and the video has already had over five million views since it was published on the site on Sunday.

“Omg, he’s glitching,” Jada Page joked. “Ya’ll just pressed his reset button,” Temmyturner reasoned. @tia.dunham #foryou original sound – My boy ain’t sure what to do “Bro started to power up,” Tik TokerTrey said. “Little fellow astral projected,” Miriam concluded. “He did catch the holy ghost,” Kako pondered. “His taste receptors had just been reawakened,” Idk continued.

“Please, he displayed the definition of’soul food,'” Seerahh joked. “This is the moment he became aware,” Kennie wrote. “The holy ghost in that youngster lamo,” Che Durena responded. “Holy spirit activate,” Faith Johnson stated. Although others were concerned, Dunham clarified in the comments section: “Also, please stop emailing me and posting on your “seizure fears” he’s fine!” Pumpkin pie is a seasonal favourite that is generally made using a pie crust (which can be made from scratch or purchased) and the filling.

