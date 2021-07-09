After taking over the controls from the pilot, an Alaska teen attempted to crash the plane.

An 18-year-old attempted suicide by allegedly hijacking a tiny plane and attempting to crash it during a journey in Alaska.

Following an incident onboard a commercial flight between Bethel and Aniak on July 7, Jaden Lake-Kameroff was charged with terroristic threats in the second degree, five counts of attempted assault in the first degree, and four charges of assault in the third degree.

Lake-Kameroff was on the trip with five other passengers when he climbed out of his seat and took control of the yoke, forcing the Cessna Caravan to plunge, according to Alaska State Troopers.

As the other passengers pushed Lake-Kameroff away, the pilot was able to regain control of the jet. The other passengers then subdued the 18-year-old until the plane safely landed in Aniak.

The plane was about five kilometers from Aniak airport when Lake-Kameroff took control and attempted to crash the plane, according to a sworn declaration seen by the Anchorage Daily News signed by Trooper Jason Bohac.

As the plane was nosediving to the ground, the other passengers indicated they “felt we were going to die,” according to the affidavit.

According to Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel, the 18-year-old had asked the pilot if he could try flying and “originally wanted to sit in the unoccupied co-pilot seat” before taking control of the plane. The pilot turned down both requests.”

The event was downplayed by Lee Ryan, president of Ryan Air, the firm that operated the trip. Lake-Kameroff, who was seated in the second row of the small plane, had “kind of just leaned over the copilot seat and temporarily gained control of the aircraft” before being yanked away, according to him.

“I’d say several passengers subdued the rowdy passenger. But at that time, he wasn’t trying to do anything,” Ryan told the Associated Press.

Ryan also complimented the pilot on how “professionally” he handled the event.

“We have different forms of training, security training, and other procedures,” Ryan explained, “and he said he just pulled him back in and landed without issue, went on the radio, and told our company what was going on.”

