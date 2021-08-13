After swimming in a California lake, a boy succumbs to a rare brain-eating amoeba.

According to his family, a seven-year-old California youngster died after contracting a “brain-eating amoeba.”

The family stated on a GoFundMe page, “We are sad and broken-hearted to report, that our lovely little baby has passed away.” “He is now in the loving arms of our Lord and those who have gone before him in his family. We are relieved that he is no longer in agony and is receiving the best possible care.”

The youngster was diagnosed with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, which is a “very rare” infection, according to the Tehama County Health Services Agency (PAM).

The youngster had been infected with Naegleria fowleri, a single-celled organism often found in warm freshwater, such as lakes, rivers, and ponds, as well as geothermal water and soil, according to tests conducted by the California Department of Public Health and specialist laboratories.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infections with this amoeba can cause PAM, a “rare and deadly infection” of the brain (CDC).

The disease causes brain enlargement and, in most cases, death by destroying brain tissue (thus the “brain-eating” epithet).

According to CDC data, only 34 Naegleria fowleri infections were documented in the United States between 2010 and 2019.

According to the CDC, Naegleria fowleri infections have a 97 percent death rate. In fact, only four people out of 148 known affected individuals in the United States survived between 1962 and 2019.

A stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to the surrounding surroundings, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations are among the first signs of PAM, which arise one to nine days after infection.

The disease advances swiftly following the onset of symptoms, with mortality occurring anywhere between one and twelve days after commencement.

Infection Risk in Lakes and Rivers

Only when water infected with the amoeba enters a person’s nose may Naegleria fowleri develop. This occurs in the vast majority of cases when people are swimming or diving in warm freshwater bodies, such as lakes and rivers.

People have been infected by other means in extremely rare situations, such as when entering the nose with poorly chlorinated swimming pool water or polluted tap water. You cannot become infected by ingesting amoeba-contaminated water.

Tehama County is a county in California. This is a condensed version of the information.