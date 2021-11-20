After surviving a bullet wound to the head while confronting an armed intruder, the dog was hailed as a hero.

After protecting his village from an armed felon on the run, a Tennessee dog is being hailed as a hero by his neighbors.

Labrador Retriever, Golden Gus discovered the intruder in his Brentwood backyard and approached him, but the attacker shot him in the head. The gun’s noise alerted neighbors, who immediately dialed 911.

“An intruder had been making his way through the neighborhood, when Gus saw him and took off, saying not today.” “When he approached the man, he shot him in the head,” Jess Dixon, the victim’s mother, told Fox17.

She said, “[It]went through his ear canal and out of his neck.”

Residents began monitoring their security cameras as the cops arrived, and realized the same figure had been seen throughout the region. Those videos were what provided the police with the description of the armed criminal.

“When the police received a report of a shot being fired, they realized there was an armed criminal on the loose.” “Everything went into lockdown at that point, and everyone started checking their security cameras, and we learned it was just one person who had been all around the area,” Dixon recalled.

Gus was ready for emergency surgery at the vet within an hour after police apprehended the man, who turned out to be a convicted felon on probation. “They rushed out with a stretcher, and he stepped out of the car and walked himself in,” Dixon explained.

Gus’ bravery has been recognized by the Brentwood community, with the Brentwood police department naming him honorary canine and awarding him a medal and badge. “Gus got this because of his bravery and dedication to defend everyone else,” said Sydney Dixon, the Dixon family’s daughter. “Now he’s known as Superdog.” So he’s the neighborhood’s Superman.” Neighbors who have been safeguarded by Gus have also expressed their gratitude by throwing him a birthday party. “I just think about how lucky we all are that Gus was there to step in and be the hero on that day,” said Alex Hunter, a neighbor.

"We didn't want our children to be scared or traumatized," says the mother. So that's what we've chosen to do.