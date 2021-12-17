After suing Donald Trump, Michael Cohen says he’won’t stop.

After filing a complaint alleging that his return to federal prison was punishment for writing a negative book about the ex-president, Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Donald Trump, has given a defiant message about his legal battle.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018 for tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress.

However, owing to the COVID outbreak, Cohen was given permission to complete his sentence at home in May 2020, during which time he made public pronouncements about the publishing of his book, Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.

Cohen was sentenced to prison again after refusing to accept certain conditions of his parole, according to officials.

Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia ordered Cohen to return to home confinement, calling his re-arrest a “retaliatory” measure that violated his “First Amendment rights to publish a book critical of the president and to discuss the book on social media.”

On Thursday, Cohen filed a complaint in federal court in Manhattan, naming Trump, former Attorney General William Barr, and federal prison authorities as defendants.

He was detained in solitary confinement for 16 days in a cramped cell in Otisville, New York, according to the report. Shortness of breath, severe migraines, and nervousness plagued him there.

Cohen was “retaliated against” for exercising his First Amendment rights, according to the lawsuit, and he demands “redress for the tremendous bodily and emotional harm he received as a result of the behavior of all defendants, as well as the pain and suffering he continues to suffer.”

#DemocracyFirst I will not stop until all of these creatures who aim to destabilize our democracy are held accountable for their unconstitutional and immoral actions! https://t.co/MBcVifWX7Y Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) (@MichaelCohen212) (@MichaelCohen212) (@ 16th of December, 2021 “I will never stop until all of these animals who seek to destroy our democracy are held accountable for their unconstitutional and immoral acts!” Cohen tweeted on Thursday, sharing a Bloomberg article about the lawsuit and adding the message, “I will never stop until all of these animals who seek to destroy our democracy are held accountable for their unconstitutional and immoral acts!” “Without accountability, we have only chaos,” Cohen’s attorney Jeffrey K. Levine told The Associated Press. Cohen, according to the lawsuit, was a victim of. This is a condensed version of the information.