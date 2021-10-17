After suffering a miscarriage, a woman was found guilty of manslaughter.

After miscarrying her baby last year, a 21-year-old Oklahoma woman was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, causing outrage.

According to ABC station KSWO, Brittney Poolaw, 21, was sentenced to four years in jail after a jury found her guilty earlier this month. Poolaw’s unborn child died at 17 weeks, according to an autopsy.

Poolaw’s usage of intravenous methamphetamine, according to prosecutors, resulted in the stillbirth of her kid.

Poolaw’s conviction, according to pro-choice advocates, sets a dangerous precedent at a time when abortion rights are under attack, particularly in Texas, where a new legislation effectively prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

A 20-year-old Oklahoma woman was found guilty of manslaughter last week after suffering a miscarriage at 17 weeks. She was sentenced to four years in state prison. (1/2) National Advocates for Pregnant Women (@NAPW) https://t.co/IlFlP46YEi 13th of October, 2021 In response to Poolaw’s conviction, Arpita Appannagari, policy and partnerships manager at the National Institute for Reproductive Health, tweeted, “For anyone wondering what the ‘endgame’ of abortion bans and restrictions could possibly be—this.” it’s “Across the country, the worst is already happening to Black and brown women.” Poolaw’s conviction was described as “shameful and dangerous” by the National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW). Poolaw sought medical care after a miscarriage in January of last year, according to the non-profit. She was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter in March 2020. She has been detained since her arrest because she cannot afford the $20,000 bond, according to the NAPW.

Her conviction, according to the group, was not in accordance with Oklahoma law. “Oklahoma’s murder and manslaughter statutes do not apply to miscarriages,” the NAPW stated in a statement on Wednesday. “Miscarriages are pregnancy losses that occur before 20 weeks, a time in pregnancy before a fetus is viable (able to survive outside the womb).”

"…found guilty of manslaughter after suffering a miscarriage…"

This is the "endgame" of abortion bans and restrictions, in case anyone was wondering. Across the country, the worst is already happening to Black and brown women. https://t.co/IgkESMqn6f Arpita (@ArpiAppa) 14th of October, 2021 It goes on to say that if the woman causes a miscarriage later in the pregnancy, she cannot be prosecuted.