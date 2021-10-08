After suffering a ‘catastrophic injury,’ a baby giraffe was euthanized by the zoo.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Zoo reported that Marekani, a three-month-old giraffe, had been euthanized due to severe injuries. Officials have yet to ascertain what caused her injuries.

Giraffes are the world’s tallest land mammals and a popular zoo attraction. However, in recent years, some people have begun to contend that the gigantic creatures should not be kept in captivity at all. Activists in Europe have urged for zoos to phase out captive giraffes in their facilities, instead focusing on the protection and conservation of wild species.

The zoo described the injuries inflicted by infant Marekani, whose name means “America” in Swahili, as “catastrophic” to the animal’s well-being—a reality made all the more concerning by the mystery surrounding their cause.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the giraffe was born on July 4th of this year.

The zoo’s employees first recognized anything was wrong with Marekani when she was “seen walking with a limp” on Saturday, according to a statement issued on Facebook by the zoo. She was, however, able to walk to her barn as usual with the rest of her herd.

The zoo claimed in a statement that “she and her mother, Chrystal, were given their own place in the barn, allowing the researchers to examine her more closely.” “At the moment, the veterinary staff performed a visual inspection and found no exterior wounds, excessive swelling, or leg deviation.” Marekani was given pain medicine and given the night off, with veterinary experts expecting to assess her condition the next morning.

Things had not improved by Sunday morning, and the giraffe’s limb had deteriorated. Marekani was then anesthetized to allow veterinary personnel to assess the severity of her wounds.

“Veterinarys determined that she had dislocated her right elbow and fractured both her radius and ulna during this surgery,” the zoo reported. Unfortunately, due to their unusual physique and enormous height, giraffes are significantly more susceptible to these types of injuries than humans.

"Due to their great stature and the fact that giraffes bear the majority of their weight on their front limbs, it is nearly impossible to cure an injury like this in a giraffe," the zoo explained.