After stopping to assist a crashed motorist, a woman was killed by a car.

Jasmine Harbison, 29, of Raliegh, North Carolina, and her boyfriend pulled over to help persons trapped inside a flipped 2011 Chevrolet Equinox on a central North Carolina road in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Durham Police Department officers. The first incident, which flipped the Chevrolet Equinox, happened around 2:30 a.m., according to police. Durham Police officers are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in the 4300 block of S. Miami Blvd. From E. Cornwallis Rd to Chin Page Rd, S. Miami Blvd will be closed until further notice. At this time, no additional information is available.

November 7, 2021 — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice)

The driver of the Equinox was apparently pulling out of a parking lot when she collided with a Nissan Maxima, causing the Equinox to flip onto its right side and fall in the far left lane, according to police.

Harbison and her boyfriend, according to The Washington Newsday, pulled over to assist the occupants of the upturned Equinox. A 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driving in the far left lane, the same lane as the flipped car, collided with Harbison not long after they pulled over to help. According to reports, she was standing on the left side of the flipped car.

“Investigators suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the first crash,” the Durham Police Department said. “Alcohol is not thought to have had a role in the deadly collision. Both crashes are still being investigated.” Accidents on the shoulders of roadways are not prevalent, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), especially among those who work or respond to accidents in those areas. Following the deaths of two AAA tow truck drivers in separate accidents last month, AAA issued a press release warning about the dangers of assisting on the shoulder of the road.

“The tragic deaths of two AAA tow providers who were killed while assisting cars illustrate exactly how perilous it is for workers who routinely work along the shoulders of America’s busy and crowded roads,” according to a AAA press statement.

