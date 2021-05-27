After stopping an alleged attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl, an armed teacher was hailed as a hero.

After intervening to prevent an alleged attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old child, a Utah elementary school staff is being recognized for his bravery.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 25, according to the Ogden City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Ira Cox-Berry, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap the young girl.

Cox-Berry approached the student on the playground and began tugging her away “as if he meant to leave with her,” according to a police press release.

According to Jer Bates, a spokeswoman for the Ogden School District, a group of youngsters were outdoors for an end-of-the-year activity when the suspect approached and made personal contact with the 11-year-old girl.

A neighboring teacher, whose name was not revealed, allegedly intervened and confronted Cox-Berry, according to police. All of the kids were escorted back into the building, but Cox-Berry resisted.

“At that moment, this man began pounding on the windows of a classroom, the outer windows,” Bates recalled.

According to authorities, the teacher pulled out a gun to keep Cox-Berry at bay while dialing 911 and waiting for officers.

The teacher was legally in possession of the gun at the time of the event, according to police, because he had a valid concealed weapon permit.

“Under the Second Amendment, this employee is protected. He followed all of the school’s policies and procedures, and in this case, he did everything he could to safeguard the school’s children’s innocent lives,” Lt. Brian Enyon told ABC4. “In this scenario, it’s very likely that a life was saved or an injury to a life was avoided as a result of this courageous employee’s actions.”

Last month, Utah abolished the concealed carry permit requirement, making it permissible for anybody who can lawfully possess a firearm to carry it concealed in public. According to Bates, the school district complies with state and federal rules surrounding the carrying of a firearm on school grounds, and the instructor was in lawful possession of the weapon.

After a brief battle with officers, Cox-Berry was arrested. He was arrested and transferred to the Weber County Jail, where he was charged with one count of child kidnapping, a first-degree crime punishable by prison.