After Steve Bannon ignores a subpoena, the House votes to approve a criminal referral against him.

After Steve Bannon, a close associate and former White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, the House of Representatives approved a criminal contempt referral against him on Thursday.

The criminal referral was approved and sent to the Justice Department by a vote of 229-202 in the legislative chamber. Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and John Katko of New York were among the nine Republicans who voted in favor of the bill, alongside 220 Democrats.

Kinzinger, a Republican who sits on the House select committee that unanimously approved Bannon’s criminal referral, pushed fellow Republicans to back the initiative during debate before the final vote.

“Mr. Bannon’s deliberate disdain for the select committee subpoena indicates his absolute contempt for the American people’s right to know how the January 6 atrocities were perpetrated,” Kinzinger stated. “No one is above the law, and we need to hear from him,” says the narrator. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said earlier Thursday that Congress’ decision will uphold the Constitution. Members of Congress, Pelosi told reporters, “take an oath to uphold and defend the United States Constitution. The separation of powers—checks and balances—was the genius of our constitution and our founders.” According to her, “In terms of significance, this goes beyond Bannon. And you’d think that if Republicans take an oath to safeguard and defend the Constitution, they’d vote in favor of the checks and balances system.” President Joe Biden expressed his support for the criminal referral against Bannon, prompting the House vote. Late last week, the Trump told CNN, “I hope the committee goes after them and holds them accountable.” He stated that he hopes the Justice Department pursues those who refuse to comply with the subpoenas issued by the House selection committee.

Some chastised Biden for becoming involved, claiming that he was exerting political pressure on the Justice Department, which was run by his new Attorney General, Merrick Garland. Kinzinger, on the other hand. This is a condensed version of the information.