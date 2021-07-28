After spotting his lost dog on TV two years ago, a man was reunited with him.

On Wednesday, July 21, the guy, identified only as Dwight, recognized his dog, Payday, while watching a morning report on FOX6 News Milwaukee.

“Last week, we were astonished and happy when FOX6 News Milwaukee came out to us after one of our regular Adopt-A-Pet segments,” the Wisconsin Humane Society, which was caring for the animal, said in a lengthy Facebook post on July 27.

Dwight had awoken to “the sounds of FOX6’s morning program, just as our volunteer started describing a little brown dog with the most lovely underbite,” according to the animal shelter.

The Wisconsin Human Society further noted that the man’s TV was rarely turned on at this time, and that he “may have left it on by accident” or “due to fate.”

“With only one glimpse at the photo, Dwight recognized Payday, his long-lost puppy who had been missing for nearly two years!”

“Payday was reunited with his family at the WHS Milwaukee Campus that same afternoon,” Dwight told the TV station after seeing his pet.

The footage, which can be viewed here, showed the cute puppy entering a room and being met by a woman identified as “Dwight’s mom, Melissa,” who had come to pick up “the cherished pup.”

The dog, who appears to be a Dachshund, rushes up and licks the woman’s face while wiggling in delight in the video. “My baby!” Melissa can be heard exclaiming.

“Payday was originally purchased for Dwight’s now 12-year-old daughter, who was still grieving over the awful loss of her closest friend,” the shelter explained, adding that another member of Dwight’s family would be pleased to see the dog.

“We are beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again,” the Facebook post concludes, with 937 likes.

