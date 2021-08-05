After spending time in the ICU, an unvaccinated couple is desperate for their children to receive COVID vaccinations.

After spending time in the intensive care unit, a Texas couple who didn’t believe in the COVID-19 vaccination are now frantic for their children to get their doses, according to their family.

In July, Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez were both taken to a Texas hospital after contracting coronavirus. As they struggle for their lives on ventilators, the La Marque couple now wants relatives to make sure their children get the vaccine.

Lydia Rodriguez’s cousin Dottie Land Jones commented on Facebook recently, “My 42 yo relative didn’t believe in the vaccine.”

“Now she and her husband are fighting for their life in the ICU on vents due to this delta variation, while their four children are at home. Before being intubated, one of the last things she said was, “Make sure my kids get vaccinated.”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

“The vaccination works, and this delta variation is brutal,” Jones remarked. I assure you don’t want to end up like them.”

Jones told KTRK that physicians have told the couple’s family that they are “very, very, very, very sick” and that “if they do survive, it’s going to be a long, long road.”

Jones stated that she is “weary of the anti-vax rhetoric that is forcing so many people, including my cousin and her family, to refuse vaccinations.” She hopes that her family’s story may serve as a warning to others.

She’s set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist raise money to pay for her cousin’s children’s education and cover the expense of growing bills.

“Family and friends are trying to care for their four children at home,” she wrote on the page, “but the financial weight of household expenditures and growing medical bills has become overwhelming.” “They are a caring family who has worked hard to give their children a better existence. All of that is now in peril because neither of them can work.”

Jones has been contacted for more information.

It comes after a leaked internal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States revealed that persons who are vaccinated are three times less likely to contract the disease. This is a condensed version of the information.