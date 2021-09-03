After speaking with the former president, Trump’s ex-adviser says it’s “very clear” that he’ll run in 2024.

Jason Miller, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, said it’s “very evident” that he’ll run for president again in 2024, placing the odds at “99 to 100 percent.”

After becoming the CEO of Gettr, a new conservative social media company, Miller stepped down as an official adviser to Trump in June. He has, however, kept regular contact with the former president while attempting to persuade Trump to create a Gettr presence.

“What are the chances President Trump runs again in 2024?” Miller was asked during a Cheddar News interview on Thursday.

“I would estimate anywhere between 99 and 100 percent,” Miller replied swiftly. He went on to say that he believes Trump will “definitely run in 2024.”

Miller continued, “I had a terrific talk with him last night, and I’m going to see him in a couple days here.” “He hasn’t said the magical words to me, but if you speak with him for a few minutes, it’s evident that he’s on the run.”

When reached for comment on Friday by This website, Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said the former president had no plans to run in 2024.

“President Trump is deeply concerned about the country and is considering all options,” Harrington stated, adding that he had “predicted” that Vice President Joe Biden would be “disastrous.”

“Restoring honest and fair elections is President Trump’s top priority, and he is working hard to elect America First candidates in the forthcoming primaries and midterm elections,” Harrington added.

Trump and his supporters continue to assert that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in Biden’s favor.

During an episode of The New York Times’ Sway podcast hosted by Kara Swisher last month, Miller addressed the same issue about Trump’s 2024 plans.

Miller told Fisher, “Just hearing the way he’s talking sounds like someone who is more likely to run than not.” “However, he didn’t give me any type of hidden wink or nod. I don’t think we’ll hear anything official from him until after the November elections. But he sounds like someone who is on the run to me.”

Trump has teased an announcement about running for president in 2024, but he has yet to confirm his plans officially. During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. This is a condensed version of the information.