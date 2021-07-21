After six years on the police force, a German Shepherd receives a retirement party.

Bear, a black German Shepherd, was feted after serving as a police canine for the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in central Texas for six years.

Bear took photos with his human coworkers at the retirement party as they bid him a happy departure. An officer also read a proclamation honoring the dog’s achievements throughout the course of its nearly half-century lifetime.

Bear joined the police force in April of 2015. According to the Abilene Reporter News, a now-closed local restaurant, Moe’s Southwest Grill, donated $8,000 to help the sheriff’s office obtain a dog at the time. Despite being given the name Moe after the giving restaurant, the dog was finally given the name Bear.

Officers stated in the proclamation praising Bear’s service that he had been trained to search out and locate missing youngsters and the elderly. He also aided in the recovery of persons suffering from mental illnesses, including some who were suicidal.

Bear learnt how to detect cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine, among other narcotics. At demonstrations in local schools and youth organizations, he also demonstrated his training and other abilities.

The dog assisted the Abilene Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security, among other law enforcement organizations, in their investigations.

Bear worked with Deputy Weylond Cooley for the first three years of his career. After that, he began working with his current handler, Deputy Brandon Abbott. Bear has retired and will spend the rest of his days with Abbott.

Abbott told the aforementioned outlet, “He was a good instrument that we employed.” “Working without a dog will be unusual, but it will bring up new opportunities. I get to keep him at the end of the day. So it’s not like I’m about to lose him.”

Because of their high degree of intelligence, ability to obey directions, and capacity to work long hours without tiring, German Shepherds are frequently used as K-9 units by law enforcement agencies. According to The German Shepherder, an online canine website, the breed is also swift, athletic, has a protective temperament, and is calm under duress.

In addition to the expense of the dog, training a dog for the job might cost anywhere from $12,000 to $15,000. This is a condensed version of the information.