After six weeks, a Texas website urges people to report anyone who has had an abortion.

Anti-abortion activists are pushing people to anonymously report those who break a new Texas legislation prohibiting most abortions.

The bill, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is found, which normally occurs about six weeks into a pregnancy and before most women are even aware they are pregnant.

However, the law does not impose criminal sanctions for abortions performed after a fatal heartbeat has been found, which is unusual. Instead, it gives private citizens the right to enforce it by suing doctors or anybody else who helps a woman seek an abortion beyond six weeks.

Texas Right to Life, in an effort to enforce the legislation, developed a new website in August called prolifewhistleblower.com, which seeks anonymous information on how the law has been broken. It also requests for the names of any doctors or clinics who may have broken the law.

“Pro-Life Texans have this unparalleled opportunity to hold the abortion business accountable and to prevent future abortions,” the group said in a news statement.

“We’ve set up a whistleblower website where you may join us in looking for suspicious activities, connect with us to help us file a lawsuit, or send anonymous tips to help us find out where illegal abortions are taking place.”

“This is the time for Pro-Life lawyers, sidewalk counselors, activists, and citizens to unite and defend Texas’ most vulnerable,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has declined to act on an emergency request filed by abortion rights groups and providers to prevent the law from going into force, potentially dealing a huge blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion worldwide. The filing on Monday requested the court to temporarily halt the statute, allowing lower court proceedings to continue.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion and women’s health providers told the high court that the bill would prevent about 85 percent of abortions in Texas and compel many abortion facilities to close.

“Without relief, most Texans would be forced to travel hundreds of miles out of state for abortions, if they can afford it,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.