After showing up on the doorstep in the middle of the night, an alligator refuses to leave.

Last Thursday night, a Florida family experienced a rude awakening.

Last Thursday around 2 a.m., Steffany Spratling and her husband were awoken by the sound of their dog barking, according to Fox 35 News. Their brains immediately went to the worst-case scenario.

Spratling told the channel, “We assumed someone was outside.” “My husband began peering out the window where my dog was standing, but he was unable to see anything.”

When Spratling turned on the porch light, there was no one there to greet her. Instead, she came face to face with an 8-foot alligator on the porch.

She told Fox News that she waited for the gator to depart on its own, but it appeared to be at ease on the property, pacing back and forth between the window where her dog was and the window of her son’s bedroom. Finally, she contacted the authorities, who dispatched a trapper to her residence.

The gator can be seen struggling and rolling as the trapper takes it away in a video obtained by Fox 35. However, before it could depart the property, the animal made a dent in one of the pillars, according to Spratling.

Spratling informed both sites that she had heard from numerous of her neighbors who had had similar experiences with gators. She also told Fox News that she thought the gators were being fed.

“We live on a canal, and we always see alligators in the rear sunning or swimming, and we just observe and go about our business,” she explained. “But this is the first time an alligator has actually ventured out this far, and sadly at my front door,” she added.

Though there is no proof to back up Spratling’s theory, it is worth noting that feeding alligators is forbidden in Florida. A Florida lady was fined $53,000 last year for feeding alligators and other wildlife in her backyard.

According to multiple stories at the time, the woman fed the wildlife late at night, causing creatures, particularly alligators, to get too comfortable around humans. As a result, a vexing gator was apprehended and relocated.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission [FWC] maintains a statewide nuisance alligator program that tries to reduce alligator risks while also conserving the species. This is a condensed version of the information.