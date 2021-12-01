After shooting ‘Hero,’ students want to rename Oxford High School’s stadium, according to Tate Myre.

Following the shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to rename the local football stadium after a student who was allegedly killed while attempting to disarm the shooter.

Tate Myre, a 16-year-old student at Oxford High School, was one of the three people killed in the incident. Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Hanna St. Julian, 14, have been identified as the others.

Myre, a running back for the Oxford Wildcats football team, was shot while attempting to disarm the shooter, according to his classmates, and died as a result of his injuries.

After the shooting, an internet petition was started calling for the Wildcat Stadium at Oxford High School to be renamed after the “hero” youngster, which has received over 33,000 signatures.

“To his fellow students at Oxford High School, Tate is not only a hero, but a legend; his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations; he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School,” according to the change.org petition.

Messages of support for the initiative were written by some signatories.

“Oxford Football’s face is Tate. He will be sorely missed, and we must do something to honor him. This is the item in question “Joseph Cusumano penned this piece.

Skyler Berney went on to say: “Nobody should go to school and then never return. My heart breaks for his family, and this is the least we could do for him.” The football squad from Myre paid respect to the 16-year-old as well.

Following his death, the Oxford Wildcats football team stated, “Tate was a fantastic young guy who was very industrious and respectful.”

“He was a fantastic football player with a great career ahead of him, and he was an even finer young man off the field than on it. We all adored Tate, and he will be sorely missed.” Tate Myre, one of our own, was one among the victims of the horrible occurrence at OHS today, and we mourn his death. Tate was an honor student and had been on varsity since his freshman year. Tate was a fantastic young man with a bright future ahead of him. This is a condensed version of the information.