After she lands at Tulsa Airport, a man shoots at her wife and her brother, according to police.

According to police, a husband began shooting at his wife shortly after she arrived at the Tulsa airport.

The couple had gotten into an argument over Thanksgiving in Houston, Texas. Captain Jerrod Hart of KRMG radio station said the husband returned to Tulsa alone, but had threatened serious harm to his wife when she arrived at Tulsa International Airport (TIA).

After arriving late Tuesday night, TIA police took the woman to her brother’s car.

According to police, an airport transport van was trapped in the crossfire outside of TIA. There are five persons inside, including a small child. A man and a woman were struck by shrapnel, according to authorities. The man bolted. Woman is in good shape. According to Hart, her husband then bolted from a nearby parking garage and opened fire on his wife and brother. He said that neither of them were hurt.

According to Hart, a TIA officer was shot in the chest but is expected to recover since he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The unnamed husband was shot in the foot and transported to the hospital. After receiving surgery, he will be taken into custody, according to police.

