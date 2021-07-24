After sharing data supporting Trump’s loss, Arizona’s GOP Audit Director has been barred from running for re-election.

After sharing certain data with specialists that showed the results matched the officially certified figures in Maricopa County, the Republican in charge of the contentious GOP-backed election audit in Arizona has reportedly been barred from entering the building where the recount is taking place.

Ken Bennett, Arizona’s former Secretary of State, who has been billed as the audit’s “director,” was banned from entering the building on the state fairgrounds where the audit is taking place, according to the Arizona Republic on Friday evening. Bennett had shared some of the audit data with other specialists, according to the newspaper, demonstrating that the ballot recount was matching “quite closely” with Maricopa County’s certified results.

State Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican, took the decision to keep Bennett out of the building, according to Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based firm performing the audit on behalf of the state’s Senate Republicans. This website attempted to contact Fann for additional comment but did not obtain a response right away.

“The liaison for the Arizona election audit sent some data to outside specialists who want to review the Cyber Ninjas’ work, and then he was locked out of the audit,” wrote Ryan Randazzo, a reporter for the Arizona Republic, in a Friday evening tweet. Also, it appears that the ninjas miscounted and the budget building’s roof is leaking.”

July 24, 2021 — Ryan Randazzo (@utilityreporter)

Last November, officials in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county, undertook a thorough audit of the results and found no anomalies. However, due of former President Donald Trump’s unfounded accusations that the 2020 election was “stolen” or “rigged” for Vice President Joe Biden, Republican lawmakers in the state have moved through with their own audit.

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan updated some Arizona state lawmakers on the audit's progress earlier this month. Along with Fann, he claimed that Maricopa County needed to provide more information.