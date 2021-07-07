After Sha’carri Richardson dropped out of the relay, Jen Psaki believes Olympic rules should be revisited.

Following the banning of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki thinks Olympic doping policies should be reconsidered.

“It’s heartbreaking to see this be the endâ€”it isn’t, to be clear. It may be the start of her story. We’re aware of the rules’ location. “Perhaps we should look at them again,” Psaki told CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday. “We must obviously respect the function of the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the United States Olympic Committee, as well as the judgments they make, but it is unfortunate.”

Richardson’s name was struck off the USA Track and Field (USATF) team’s roster on Tuesday, meaning the 21-year-old will not compete in any events in Tokyo this summer.

While Richardson’s 30-day punishment prevented her from competing in the 100-meter individual event, fans hoped she would still be able to compete in the women’s 4×100-meter relay on August 5, which is when her suspension ends.

She was, however, not chosen for the relay team.

While USATF believes doping standards should be revisited, the national governing body for the sport would be forced to respect the rules thus close to the summer games, which begin July 23.

“First and foremost, we are deeply empathetic to Sha’Carri Richardson’s adversity and appreciate her accountability – and we will provide her our continuous support both on and off the track,” USATF officials said.

“While USATF completely agrees that the World Anti-Doping Agency’s THC guidelines should be reevaluated,” they said, “it would be harmful to the integrity of the US Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF modified its policies after competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games.”

Richardson was prohibited from competing for a month by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) last week after testing positive for THC, a substance present in marijuana.

Her use of marijuana has been attributed to the stress of her biological mother’s death. The substance is allowed for recreational use in Oregon, as well as 17 other states and the District of Columbia. This is a condensed version of the information.