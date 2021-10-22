After sexually assaulting inmates, a prison transport officer will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that a former prisoner transport officer would now spend the rest of his life in jail after sexually assaulting two women who were in his custody.

Eric Scott Kindlay, 53, was sentenced to life in prison plus five years by a federal judge in Little Rock, Arkansas. Kindlay had already been convicted of two charges of sexual assault and possession of a firearm in March 2020.

Kindlay previously owned and operated a private prison transportation company, establishing contracts with local jails and correctional facilities. He was rumored to be driving across the country transferring people detained on out-of-state warrants.

According to the Department of Justice, the two assaults linked to the indictment occurred in Arkansas in 2014 and 2017.

Kindlay was driving the lady from Alabama to Arizona when she was assaulted when he pulled over on a remote stretch of road to let her relieve herself, according to the victim in the 2017 case. Kindlay allegedly sexually abused her while she was shackled and threatened her with his handgun, telling her that because she was a prisoner, no one would believe her.

Kindlay pulled his van over in a remote place after telling the woman he had gotten lost, according to the woman raped in 2014. Kindlay then coerced the woman into performing sexual activities on him while threatening her and handcuffing her.

Despite the fact that the indictment only specified two counts of sexual assault, six women testified in court that Kindlay had threatened and abused them.

According to the DOJ, all of the ladies were chained and were sometimes left alone in the van with Kindlay for hundreds of kilometers. The DOJ went on to say that he “threatened to murder them and made sexually graphic comments that grew in intensity and depravity.”

The crimes varied from forcing a woman to have sex in a park bathroom to abusing women in his van on isolated hiking trails during a snowfall. Until the trial, the individual women did not appear to be aware of the existence of the others.

In January 2017, two women in an Arizona jail reported Kindlay assaulting them, prompting the FBI to launch an investigation.

