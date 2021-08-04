After sexual misconduct allegations, Louis C.K. announces his first major comedy tour.

After being accused of sexual assault in 2017, Louis C.K. has scheduled his first major comedy tour.

His tour will kick off next week with two nights at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After that, he’ll play 50 gigs in 30 towns around the country. According to Deadline, the band would then embark on a European tour.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, C.K. said in an email to supporters on Wednesday that he would “comply with the local governments of each place in terms of health norms and practices…[and]just do our best under the circumstances.”

His email continued, “I’m really looking forward to seeing your faces as I make some quite rude jokes and stories.”

Five women accused the award-winning comedian of sexual assault in late 2017, alleging that he exposed himself and masturbated in front of them during instances in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In a statement released on November 10, 2017, C.K. corroborated the charges, saying, “The stories are accurate.” There isn’t a single thing I can say I’m sorry about. And I need to reconcile it with my identity.” “I have spent my long and fortunate career talking and expressing what I want,” he continued. I’m going to take a step back and listen carefully.”

As a result, the premiere of his film, I Love You Daddy, has been postponed. He has canceled his scheduled appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. After that, HBO dropped him from its Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs special, which aired on November 18, 2017. His earlier specials and series were also pulled from several cable networks’ on-demand services.

C.K. made his comeback to stand-up comedy in August 2018, when he performed for around 15 minutes at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. In October, he returned to the venue for a second performance. Neither show included any reference of his sexual misconduct allegations.

The club’s owner, Noam Dworman, told The New York Times, “It sounded just like he was trying to work out some new stuff, almost like any time in the last 10 years he would come in at the beginning of a new performance.” Dworman said he let C.K. perform because “there can’t be a life sentence on someone who.” This is a condensed version of the information.