After severe thunderstorms, about 10% of Michigan’s population is without power.

According to PowerOutage.US, a project that collects live power outage data from utilities across the country, more than 850,000 outages had been reported statewide as of Thursday morning.

That’s about 10% of the state’s population, which was estimated to be around 9 million people in 2019.

With over 573,000 customers affected, DTE Energy, a Detroit-based energy business, had the greatest outages. According to the firm, 1,800 employees were working in the field to restore power.

DTE Energy’s website has a “Outage Center” feature where users can report outages or broken power lines. The page also includes updates on the state of their power and a map of outages.

In a storm notice, the business stated, “We have brought in additional out-of-state lineman to assist with restoration efforts.” “Keep at least 20 feet away from all downed electricity lines and everything they come into contact with, and treat them as electrified and dangerous.”

The disruptions were caused by two “strong rounds of storms” that impacted the region late Wednesday and early Thursday morning, DTE Energy stated in a tweet on Thursday morning.

“Above 3000 downed lines, damaged poles, and tree-related damage were caused by wind gusts over 70 mph and heavy rain,” the firm claimed.

Another Michigan-based energy company, Consumers Energy, had the second-highest number of disruptions on Thursday morning. According to PowerOutage.US, about 246,000 consumers were without power.

Customers may report an outage or view an outage map on Consumers Energy’s website, just like they can on DTE’s. Customers can also sign up for outage notification alerts.

On Twitter, Consumers Energy announced that it had brought in crews from seven states to assist with the restoration of electricity to Michigan consumers and businesses.

Great Lakes Energy, Indiana Michigan Power, Midwest Energy Cooperative, and Lansing Board of Water and Light are among the other energy firms that are suffering disruptions.

There were flash flood advisories in force for Detroit.