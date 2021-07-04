After serving 21 years in prison for a crime that allegedly never occurred, a man has been released.

After serving 21 years in an Ohio jail for a crime that may or may not have occurred, Ralph Blaine Smith was released this week.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Smith, 45, was accused of being one of two Black men who forced their way into a Lancaster home occupied by a couple and their children in February 2000. The suspects allegedly forced one of the adults to unlock a safe, where they stole valuable comic books and approximately $10,000 in cash.

The prosecution’s case against Smith was built completely on the identification of two of the victims from a photo lineup, with no other evidence linking him to the crime. After being convicted of many counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping, he was sentenced to 67 years in jail.

Judge Richard Berens of the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court found last month that prosecutors had concealed evidence that suggested the crime was staged, and he was given a fresh trial.

According to Smith’s lawyer, Joe Landusky, a private investigator obtained most of the information that prosecutors didn’t reveal until Smith’s trial in August 2000.

According to the newspaper, a narrative supplement prepared by one of the first officers responding to the suspected robbery “contains multiple statements expressing uncertainty about whether a crime had happened.”

The officer observed no new footprints in the snow outside the house where the alleged home invasion had occurred, and the interior did not appear to have been looted.

After posting the $300,000 bond ordered by the judge on Thursday, Smith was released on Friday.

The prosecutor’s office in Fairfield County has yet to decide whether Smith will be tried again. According to Dispatch prosecutor Kyle Witt, “the passage of time raises some difficulties and impediments for retrying the case.”

According to the publication, Smith wants the charges against him dropped.

He stated, “I didn’t do it, and I believe they know I didn’t do it.” “And they’re well aware that a lot of bad stuff happened.”

An ankle monitor will restrict Smith’s movements until prosecutors decide whether or not to proceed with the case.

Meanwhile, he plans to spend time with his family, which includes his 74-year-old mother and his 22-year-old son.