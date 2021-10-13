After Senate drama, the US House votes to postpone the debt crisis until December.

The United States House of Representatives has decided to postpone a discussion on the federal government’s debt until December, setting up another showdown between Republicans and Democrats in only two months.

“It’s about the kitchen table, it’s about our economy and the global economy, but it’s also about our Constitution, which states the United States’ full faith and credit should not be questioned,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, told reporters Tuesday. “The legality of the United States’ authorized public debt shall not be questioned.” The 219-206 vote puts an end to a tense week of debate about whether the Democratic minority could avoid a potentially disastrous debt cliff.

The vote increases the federal debt capacity by nearly $480 billion, enough to keep the government solvent until early December, according to officials. The US Treasury had predicted that without the hike, the US will default on its debt for the first time ever in the coming week. They projected that a government default would send shockwaves through the US and global markets.

The decision also allows Democrats to return to other issues that had been put on hold until the debt ceiling was resolved.

The US Senate reached an agreement to temporarily raise the debt ceiling late last week, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell characterizing the delay as an opportunity for Democrats to work out a plan for passing a more permanent solution without bipartisan backing.

McConnell has stated that they will not support a further hike because of the $1 trillion infrastructure package and a separate, potentially trillion-dollar expansion of the social safety net, both of which are significant components of Biden’s program. Democrats have maintained that the debt ceiling, which was raised numerous times during Republican control of the White House during Trump’s presidency, is linked to programs enacted by the past president.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, was chastised by Republicans who voted to increase the debt ceiling last week after he stepped to the floor to criticize the GOP over the impending problem.

“The Republicans played a reckless and risky partisan game, and I’m delighted it didn’t work,” Schumer said. This is a condensed version of the information.