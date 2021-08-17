After selling over 100 COVID vaccine cards on eBay, a Chicago pharmacist faces prison.

After being discovered selling COVID-19 immunization cards on eBay, a Chicago pharmacist faces ten years in prison.

The individual was identified as 34-year-old Tangtang Zhao, a licensed pharmacist at an undisclosed pharmacy in Chicago, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Zhao worked in a drugstore that gave out COVID-19 shots and issued cards to recipients proving they had been vaccinated.

“During that time, Zhao, who worked as a pharmacist at Company 1 at the time, received and then sold real CDC immunization cards online,” according to the press statement.

Zhao, according to the indictment, sold the COVID-19 vaccine cards online to 11 separate buyers between March and April. Zhao sold the COVID-19 immunization cards for roughly $10 apiece on 12 different occasions, totaling over $1,000, according to the indictment.

Zhao has been charged with 12 counts of theft of government property, according to the news release, and if convicted, “he faces a penalty of 10 years in jail each count.”

“Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at danger of significant damage or death,” stated Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office in a press release.

“To put such a low price on our country’s safety is not only an insult to those who are fighting COVID-19, but it’s also a federal felony with serious consequences,” he stated.

“We take seriously, and will vigorously investigate, any criminal offense that contributes to the suspicion around vaccines and vaccination status,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

During this national emergency, the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners are dedicated to safeguarding the American people from these crimes.”

The Department of Justice was contacted for more information, but no response was received in time for publication.

It’s not the first time someone has been caught selling COVID-19 vaccination cards. A licensed naturopathic doctor in California was detained in July after reportedly selling “homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets” that she claimed made individuals immune to the new coronavirus, according to the Justice Department. She then offered her services to her patients. This is a condensed version of the information.