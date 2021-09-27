After seizing millions of fake prescription drugs containing fentanyl this year, the DEA has issued a warning.

Following the seizure of millions of phony prescription tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine this year, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued a warning.

“International and domestic criminal drug networks are mass-producing phony medications, misbranding them as legal prescription pills, and killing innocent Americans. The DEA issued a public safety advisory on Monday, saying, “These counterfeit tablets are easy to purchase, widely available, and often contain lethal amounts of fentanyl.” “Pills obtained from a source other than a licensed pharmacy are unlawful, hazardous, and potentially fatal.”

The DEA reported that it had confiscated 9.5 million counterfeit drugs in the last year, which is more than the preceding two years combined. The caution does not apply to “legitimate pharmaceutical drugs prescribed by medical practitioners and supplied by licensed pharmacists,” according to the DEA.

Many of the counterfeit pills recovered, according to the DEA, had at least two milligrams of fentanyl, which is deemed a “deadly dose” by the agency.

The number of counterfeit prescription tablets containing fentanyl has surged roughly 430 percent since 2019, according to the DEA.

The DEA added, “DEA laboratory analyses further demonstrate that currently, two out of every five fentanyl pills contain a potentially fatal amount.” “In addition, counterfeit medicines containing methamphetamine are becoming more common.”

According to the public safety alert, “more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year,” with fentanyl being the “primary driver of this alarming increase in overdose deaths,” according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The most frequent counterfeit pills, according to the DEA, are made to resemble prescription opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam, as well as some stimulants.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated in a news statement that the country is facing a “historic catastrophe of overdose deaths fueled by illegally made fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

“DEA is concentrating its resources on apprehending the most violent drug traffickers who are causing the most harm and posing the greatest threat to Americans’ safety and health. We are announcing this hazard to the public now so that people are aware of it. This is a condensed version of the information.