After seeing the Landlord’s ‘Solution’ to the Collapsing Ceiling, viewers were outraged.

Tensions between renters and their landlords have only grown in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak and its financial consequences during the past year, with tenants taking to social media to express their negative experiences.

A new TikTok video from @Lollygaglab, also known as Milie, demonstrates a common tenant complaint: that their landlords are cutting corners by delivering subpar repairs to significant concerns in their units—or refusing to perform repairs at all. Since it was published earlier this week, the video, which shows a landlord’s claimed “solution” to a falling roof, has received over 843,000 views and 60,000 likes.

The 18-second film starts with a sound of laughter coming from behind the camera. “Told our landlord the ceiling was crumbling and this was his solution,” the video’s on-screen text stated. Someone can be seen peering up at their bedroom ceiling, which looks to be supported by a narrow, buckled plywood beam in the room’s middle. To put it another way, the long piece of wood had been wedged precariously between the crumbling ceiling and the floor to keep the structure from collapsing completely.

“It looks so silly,” an off-camera voice exclaims, laughing uncontrollably. “It’s literally keeping your roof from collapsing.” The situation is amusing, and the TikToker (who lives in the unit) confirmed in the comments area that they aren’t bothered by the “solution.” Milie wrote, “You guys, I love my landlady!!” “I’m just not sure where the logic was in this.” In another comment, they said, “It’s a temporary solution.”

Viewers, on the other hand, were unconvinced by the TikToker’s assertion and instead expressed their dissatisfaction with their living situation.

@andyngoisfake enquired, “Do you realize how unlawful this is?” “It makes no difference whether you like the landlord or not.” Others encouraged the TikToker and their roommate to “not sleep in that room” until sufficient repairs were performed, and even others told them to “withhold rent.” Some readers, on the other hand, believed that the landlord would soon replace the wooden beam with a more permanent and physically solid solution. “Perhaps it’s just a band-aid?” wondered @sherwod14.

@powpownder repeated, “Has no one seen a temporary solution before?”

