After seeing customers’ pro-police signs, an Instacart driver is accused of running over groceries.

An Instacart shopper in Blaine, Minnesota, has been accused of deliberately driving over a customer’s shopping delivery. Authorities believe the conduct was motivated by a pro-police sign in the couple’s yard, which the shopper may have found offensive.

The event has prompted debate in the community, highlighting rising tensions between gig workers and those who rely on the corporations who hire them across the country.

According to a press release issued by the Blaine Police Department on Monday, the incident occurred on December 6, when an elderly couple used Instacart to get groceries from a nearby Cub Foods.

“They indicated that once they received news that the driver had arrived at their house, they decided to meet the driver outside due to the amount of snow in their driveway and their concern that the driver would get stuck if they had to pull into the driveway,” the statement explained.

“When the couple opened the front door, the delivery driver hollered back at them to check inside of their Christmas wreath,” according to the article. “The driver was driving back and forth in the driveway,” the couple added to the police report. The couple discovered their order receipt inside the wreath, which contained “a nasty remark.” “Instacart doesn’t pay staff sry find another slave f**k the police racist pigs,” the note claimed, according to Fox 9. The couple “discovered their groceries had been ran over in their driveway” after the driver fled the scene. “After studying the context of the written statement, it appears that the delivery driver’s actions were in response to a sign in the homeowner’s front yard supporting law enforcement,” investigators said.

According to the statement, the couple received a full refund from Instacart for their order. “With charges probable in the near future,” the alleged driver has been identified and is being investigated. The driver’s purported note seemed to mirror Instacart customers’ grievances towards the firm in general, in addition to reacting to the customers’ pro-police placard. Contractors for Instacart went on strike in October, citing declining salaries and a lack of support from the firm in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

