After seeing a viral video of the destruction, tilers decide to rebuild a woman’s bathroom for free.

In September, Amber Trucke went viral after sharing video of her contractors damaging her bathroom due to a money disagreement. Local contractors have now stepped in and are reconstructing the entire structure for free.

Trucke reportedly paid $3,330 of a $7,555 payment to Dream Home Remodels of Colorado contractors, but stated she wanted to thoroughly check the job before handing over the rest after being dissatisfied with the results thus far.

Terry Gregory and Jordan Cazares, who believed their payment was being withheld, went to the residence and smashed the bathroom work with a hammer, as shown in the now-viral video.

Local contractors have stepped in to replace the restroom a month later, completely free of charge to Trucke, according to KRDO.

Jason McDaniel, a tile installer from Portland, Oregon, has agreed to collaborate on the project alongside local Colorado contractors Jeremy Johnson, Matt Coppo, and Steve Sells.

McDaniels told KRDO, “This was simply that great opportunity to accomplish something amazing with other amazing local tile contractors.”

“I was hoping that someone in Colorado Springs would call and say, “Hey, you know I can do this at a discount because you’ve already spent some money.” Let’s figure something out, shall we? “Trucke remarked. “I didn’t expect my phone to be ringing off the hook with individuals from all over the country wanting to drop everything they’re doing and come fix my bathroom.” Trucke’s restroom will be rebuilt with donated supplies and labor by a team of contractors.

Trucke told KRDO, “I’m getting messages from Ireland, Norway, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Poland.”

“I just thought it was remarkable that these strangers who I didn’t even know were eager to band together to solve this without even asking me; I hadn’t even spoken to them yet, yet they were already plotting how to fix my shower.”

Original contractor Gregory’s forecast in the viral video that “no contractor in the state of Colorado will fix that when they find out that I brought it back because she refused to pay me” was refuted by McDaniels’ offer to replace the bathroom.

