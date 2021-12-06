After seeing a BLM sign, a man harasses bar patrons and slams the door.

A popular video on TikTok showed a man in California abusing customers inside a pub after noticing a Black Lives Matter placard.

Andrea or @heythisisdrey submitted the video on TikTok over the weekend, and it has now earned over 357,000 views and 2,900 comments.

Andrea stated in the comments that the confrontation took place on Wednesday night at Brew Bar, a live music venue in Chula Vista. She claimed it began when a passerby noticed a Black Lives Matter placard inside the pub.

The video’s on-screen text read, “White Supremacist gets triggered by BLM sign at Brew Bar in Chula Vista.” “Harrasses clients and slams the door in their faces.” The footage begins with a white man ranting at someone inside via a huge open window.

He slapped his hands on the bar next to the window, yelling, “F*ck your racist b*llsh*t!”

The man then stormed into the pub, raising his fists and yelling, “I’m white!” and “murder me, I’m white!”

Andrea claimed in the on-screen text that Chula Vista cops “know this person” and have “let him to do this to multiple companies” in the area.

Alex, the tavern’s owner, could be heard yelling back at the man and urging him to leave the bar off-camera. The man continued to rant at Alex even after he was asked to leave. He then raised his fists in the air and screamed, “Kill him!” since he was white.

The man approached a musician playing guitar in the middle of the pub and yelled in his face, “I’m white,” at one point in the video.

The man then proceeded to walk toward the front door, only to return to the bar and yell at Alex once more. Alex yelled at the man to “get out” and threatened to call the cops if he didn’t.

With his hands on his hips, the man said to Alex, “Kick me out.”

“You’re in my space right now, buddy,” Alex remarked. “You’re making a fool of yourself,” says the narrator. Brew Bar encourages local performers and acts as a community venue for individuals from all around the neighborhood, according to the video’s commentary.

