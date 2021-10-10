After Scalise refused to say the election was not rigged, Liz Cheney accuses him of launching a “assault” on the United States.

Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, accused House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of being part of a “attack” on the United States when he repeatedly declined to state the 2020 election was not “stolen” in a Sunday interview.

Trump and many of his Republican friends continue to believe that President Joe Biden was elected president due to rampant voting fraud. During a Fox News Sunday interview, anchor Chris Wallace probed Scalise on whether he agreed with the remarkable charge, but the Louisiana Republican dodged the question and did not react immediately.

On Sunday, Cheney tweeted a snippet from the interview, saying, "Millions of Americans were duped into believing that the election was rigged. Republicans have a responsibility to inform the American public that this is not the case. Perpetuating the Big Lie is an attack on our constitutional republic's foundation." 10th of October, 2021 Scalise, the House GOP leadership's No. 2 ranking member, has consistently endorsed Trump's hostility to the 2020 election results. In January, the Louisiana Republican was one of more than 140 Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying Arizona and/or Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes.

“Do you believe Donald Trump’s 2020 election was’stolen’ from him? And do you believe that continuing to make that claim harms or threatens American democracy?” On Fox News Sunday, Wallace posed the question to Scalise.

Scalise did not respond directly to the question. “From the beginning, I’ve been quite clear. If you look at a lot of states, you’ll notice that they didn’t obey their state-enacted laws governing presidential elections. That is what the Constitution of the United States states “He retorted.

Wallace repeated the straight question twice more, but Scalise answered by expressing his concerns about states supposedly failing to observe local election regulations. He also chastised Democrats for resisting contentious election reforms pushed through by Republican state legislatures.

