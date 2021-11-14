After saying that America should only have one religion, Michael Flynn has faced backlash.

After declaring that the United States should only have one religion, Michael Flynn received backlash on Twitter.

Flynn, a former Army lieutenant general who briefly worked as Donald Trump’s national security adviser, delivered the statements on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, at the “ReAwaken America” conference.

“We must have one religion if we are to have one nation under God, which we must. There is only one nation under God, and only one religion under God “Flynn, who was recently compelled to refute charges that he worships Satan from followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, claimed.

Flynn also referred to Steve Bannon as “in.”