After saying, “Let them die,” about parents who oppose critical race theory, a PTA official resigns.

After video surfaced of her wishing death on any “uncomfortable” parent who opposes critical race theory being taught in schools, a Virginia PTA official resigned from the Fairfax County Parents Association on Saturday.

Michelle Leete was seen in a widely shared video from Thursday telling “STOP CRT” counter-protesters that anyone who rejects critical race theory is “anti-diversity” and “anti-children.” Leete went on to add that everyone who does not support them should simply “die.”

After the video received contempt and indignation from CRT opponents, Leete submitted her resignation to the Fairfax PTA.

Michelle Leete’s resignation is requested and accepted by the Virginia PTA owing to her comments wishing the death of parents who disagree with her. Ms. Leete continues to serve as the Vice President of the @FairfaxNAACP. pic.twitter.com/tkMpgoU6v1

July 17, 2021 — Fairfax County Parents Assocation (@FFXParentsAssoc)

“The Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received Michelle Leete’s resignation as Vice President of Training today. We do not condone the choice of language used during a public function on Thursday, July 15, 2021, even if she was not speaking in her capacity as a member of Virginia PTA. The Virginia PTA, as the state’s biggest nonpartisan, volunteer child advocacy organization, upholds values of respect, teamwork, and accountability, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Both opponents and proponents of critical race theory, an academic idea that posits that racism and institutional backing of white supremacy are intertwined in America’s past, attended the Thursday event.

“Let them die,” says Michelle Leete, president of the @FairfaxNAACP, during a demonstration in front of the @fcpsnews board. Protesters, including Leete, are come to oppose critics of critical race theory. It will take place tonight. https://t.co/KuScNenTVQ pic.twitter.com/Csb5faEYKG https://t.co/KuScNenTVQ

15 July 2021 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani)

Leete can be heard denouncing detractors of the teaching philosophy as anti-science, anti-social justice, anti-worker, anti-children, anti-health care, and anti-inclusion in a video shared to Thursday by education activist Asra Nomani, before concluding, “Let them die.” There will be no double-dipping or lying… “Don’t allow these uneasy folks stop us from moving forward.”

The counter-protesters in attendance, who support critical race theory being taught in, erupted in praise and cheers. This is a condensed version of the information.