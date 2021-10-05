After saying he wouldn’t be “in the picture,” Nikki Haley now calls Trump “essential” to the GOP.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley initially believed the Capitol riot would be a death blow to former President Donald Trump’s standing in the Republican Party, but she now regards him as a vital member of the party.

Following the violence on January 6, Haley, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, claimed Trump had “failed us down” and that his behavior since the 2020 election will be “judged harshly by history.” It enraged Trump fans and the former president, who claimed Haley was “killed by the party,” but Haley has revised her mind on Trump’s future in the GOP in the months afterwards.

“We need him in the Republican Party,” says one Republican. I don’t want to go back to the days before Trump,” Haley said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Trump has a “strong legacy” from his presidency, according to Haley, and he has the potential to “get strong people elected.” Trump frequently emphasizes the importance of his endorsement, and in the aftermath of his historic second impeachment, he pledged to primary Republicans who failed to properly support his America First policies.

While Trump hasn’t ruled out a presidential bid in 2024 and has hinted that he would try to unseat President Joe Biden, he is allegedly focusing on the 2022 midterm elections. Trump wants Republicans to retake control of Congress, giving him fodder to bash Biden while also preventing the president from accomplishing anything meaningful in the second part of his term.

Haley expressed her hope that Trump “keeps moving the ball” in elections. That involvement is a considerable departure from her assessment of the former president’s actions during the Capitol violence.

In a February interview with Politico, Haley predicted that Trump would become “more and deeper isolated,” and that he would lose “whatever form of political viability he had.” She went on to say that she didn’t anticipate Trump would “be in the picture.”

“I don’t think he’ll be able to. Haley observed at the time, “He’s fallen so far.”

Despite her belief that Trump will not be substantially involved in the Republican Party, she told the publication that she wanted the GOP to "take the good that he built."