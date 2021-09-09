After saving children from an oncoming SUV, a ‘hero’ volunteer crossing guard died.

According to a source, a volunteer crossing guard in Lafayette, California, died from his injuries after being struck by an SUV on Wednesday. Ashley Dias, 45, was later recognized as the man who was hit after narrowly pulling children to safety.

The terrible occurrence serves as a harsh reminder of the devastating consequences of roadside incidents on individuals, families, and communities. Each year, “approximately 1.3 million people’s lives are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash,” according to the World Health Organization. “Vulnerable road users,” such as walkers, cyclists, and motorcyclists, account for the majority of these fatalities.

Dias volunteered as a crossing guard at Stanley Middle School, the middle school where he had previously attended, as a means to give back to his community. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, he was filling in for another crossing guard at the time of the accident.

An SUV struck him and one youngster at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, causing minor injuries. Dias had pulled a group of children out of the way of the vehicle before being hit, according to his family.

On their Facebook page, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office elaborated on the events that followed: “One individual was reported to be stuck under a vehicle.” “With the help of citizens, Lafayette police officers were able to pull an unresponsive person out from under the vehicle.”

Dias was given CPR on the spot and taken to the hospital. His injuries, on the other hand, were fatal.

The SUV’s driver, according to ABC7, was the grandmother of a Stanley Middle School student. At the time of the accident, the child was also in the vehicle. According to the news agency, the unnamed driver’s son said that his family is “so very sad and devastated by this unthinkably horrific catastrophe.”

Dias’ family, meanwhile, is mourning the loss of their beloved brother and son.

Dias’ father, Fabio, told the news source, “It’s unbelievable, just this morning we spoke to him, in the afternoon we spoke to him before he went at 2 o’clock for the crossing.” “He was a wonderful son. It’s a disaster.”

In the meanwhile, there’s a Stanley parent. This is a condensed version of the information.